Emergency services called to Ipswich Asda after reports of harmful substance attack
PUBLISHED: 18:32 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 21 August 2020
Archant
Emergency services were called to an Ipswich supermarket after reports someone had been doused in a harmful substance.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service were called to Asda off Bury Road at 5.15pm.
However, upon arrival it was discovered that the substance was not harmful and possibly alcohol.
Four fire crews also attended the scene, but were stood down shortly after 5.30pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.