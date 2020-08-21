E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Emergency services called to Ipswich Asda after reports of harmful substance attack

PUBLISHED: 18:32 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 21 August 2020

Emergency services called to Ipswsich Asda Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services were called to an Ipswich supermarket after reports someone had been doused in a harmful substance.

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service were called to Asda off Bury Road at 5.15pm.

However, upon arrival it was discovered that the substance was not harmful and possibly alcohol.

Four fire crews also attended the scene, but were stood down shortly after 5.30pm.

