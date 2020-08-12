E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car collides with fence in car park of pub

PUBLISHED: 11:30 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 12 August 2020

Police were called to a crash outside the Black Tiles pub Picture: GOOGLE

Police were called to a crash outside the Black Tiles pub Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the scene of a crash outside a Suffolk pub.

The crash happened in the car park of the Black Tiles pub, in Martlesham, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Suffolk Constabulary.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Blacktiles Lane at about 3.10pm.

The crash involved a Honda Jazz car with two people inside.

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge stations were called to scene.

The ambulance service reported no injuries as a result of the collision.

The car was recovered shortly afterwards.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police were called shortly before 3.10pm yesterday following reports of a single vehicle collision in Black Tiles Lane, Martlesham.

“A Honda Jazz car collided with a fence in the car park of the Black Tiles pub.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Car collides with fence in car park of pub

Police were called to a crash outside the Black Tiles pub Picture: GOOGLE

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Air guns stolen in outbuilding raid at property near Ipswich

The burglary took place at the end of last week in Rushmere St Andrew Picture: GOOGLE

What you need to know about the UK going into a recession

A recession could mean that people in Suffolk have less disposable income. Pictured: Shoppers in Ipswich last month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

32% of Suffolk firms may make job cuts as recession hits

Nearly a third of Suffolk businesses may have to make redundancies. The high street has been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictured: Shoppers in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN