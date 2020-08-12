Car collides with fence in car park of pub

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the scene of a crash outside a Suffolk pub.

The crash happened in the car park of the Black Tiles pub, in Martlesham, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Suffolk Constabulary.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Blacktiles Lane at about 3.10pm.

The crash involved a Honda Jazz car with two people inside.

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge stations were called to scene.

The ambulance service reported no injuries as a result of the collision.

The car was recovered shortly afterwards.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police were called shortly before 3.10pm yesterday following reports of a single vehicle collision in Black Tiles Lane, Martlesham.

“A Honda Jazz car collided with a fence in the car park of the Black Tiles pub.”