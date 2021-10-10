News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Orwell Bridge closed as emergency services respond to incident

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:32 PM October 10, 2021    Updated: 2:12 PM October 10, 2021
Police are responding to an incident on the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has been closed after emergency services were called to an incident.

Police, fire crews, the ambulance service and the coastguard were called to the bridge shortly after 1pm on Sunday, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed.

Heavy traffic has started to form on the eastbound and westbound carriageways between junctions 56 and 57, according to the AA traffic map.

Suffolk police later confirmed the A14 has been closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57.

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes, with queues beginning to form in Ipswich.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

