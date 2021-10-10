Updated
Orwell Bridge closed as emergency services respond to incident
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has been closed after emergency services were called to an incident.
Police, fire crews, the ambulance service and the coastguard were called to the bridge shortly after 1pm on Sunday, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed.
Heavy traffic has started to form on the eastbound and westbound carriageways between junctions 56 and 57, according to the AA traffic map.
Suffolk police later confirmed the A14 has been closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57.
Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes, with queues beginning to form in Ipswich.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
Most Read
- 1 'We're not closing' - bosses of Ipswich Indian restaurant reassure customers
- 2 Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash near Ipswich
- 3 Vacant nursing home with 'stunning' seaside views up for sale for £1.9m
- 4 Orwell Bridge closed as emergency services respond to incident
- 5 WATCH: Before and after drone footage of high school being demolished
- 6 Move to combine Ipswich bus stations - and crackdown on car drivers using bus lanes
- 7 Covid rate in Ipswich among highest in England with 100 new cases a day
- 8 Cleaner stole Viagra in £1,500 haul from Ipswich Boots store
- 9 Shrewsbury striker taken to hospital with heart issue during Ipswich loss
- 10 Matchday Recap: Town get the job done against the Shrews