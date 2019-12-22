E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

University of Suffolk licensed to offer degree in Professional Policing

PUBLISHED: 16:39 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 22 December 2019

Degree modules will include introductions to criminal justice, understanding victimisation, and conducting investigations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Degree modules will include introductions to criminal justice, understanding victimisation, and conducting investigations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new policing degree will help meet changing demand on the service, and could encourage a more representative workforce, according to course leaders.

The University of Suffolk will be one of two universities in the region, along with Anglia Ruskin, licensed to offer the new pre-join degree in Professional Policing.

At the end of 2016, the College of Policing announced a new qualification framework, with officers required to be educated to degree level from 2020.

The degree will be one of three entry routes into the service at the rank of constable, along with a postgraduate conversion course and a degree apprenticeship.

Training was launched in response to the changing nature of policing, including an increase in cyber crime and demand for the protection of vulnerable people.

Mark Manning, lecturer in criminology, called the degree a "great step forward for the university", alongside master's degrees in leadership and custodial environments, crime and community safety, and a foundation degree in youth justice with the Unitas Academy.

About 37% of Suffolk police's recruitment intake were graduates at this point last year.

You may also want to watch:

In July, the Police Federation of England and Wales raised doubts about the ability of some forces to implement changes.

Earlier this month, a bid by the Lincolnshire's Chief Constable for a judicial review on the merits of the framework was denied.

Mr Manning said the degree would prepare candidates for working in a service fit for the 21st century, while upholding the foundations of Sir Robert Peel's principles of policing.

"One of the complaints has been that it will disadvantage people from BME (black and minority ethnic) backgrounds, but evidence suggests they made up 15-20% of early applications in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire," he said.

As of the end of March, BME officers made up 3.05% of the workforce at Suffolk Constabulary.

Completion of the course will not guarantee employment - with recruits still required to complete operational competence training during a probationary period.

Mr Manning said course leaders will be careful to advise students to contact constabularies to find out other requirements like fitness and eyesight standards.

Modules will include introductions to criminal justice, understanding victimisation, and conducting investigations.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

Crown Pools in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

Crown Pools in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE

University of Suffolk licensed to offer degree in Professional Policing

Degree modules will include introductions to criminal justice, understanding victimisation, and conducting investigations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday beaches could be threatened by huge port dredging project, warn experts

Coastal engineers are worried that dredging to deepen shipping lanes could harm Felixstowe's south beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man awaits sentence for throwing meat cleaver at police

Daniel Middlemiss will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists