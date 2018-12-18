Detectives granted additional 36 hours to interview murder suspects

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich at the weekend have been granted more time to quiz three people arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers were called to Turin Street in the town just after 1.50pm on Sunday to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

He has not yet been formally identified and a Home Office post-mortem examination is taking place today.

It is believed that the victim was attacked in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street – which is also behind houses fronting on to Wherstead Road, according to police.

Three people – two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and taken into police custody for questioning.

Police made applications for warrants of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court yesterday, and were granted an additional 36 hours to question all three suspects.

That will expire at 6.45am tomorrow morning.

Crime scenes remain in place in Turin Street and in the alleyway behind and there is a heightened police presence in the area, as officers conduct searches and carry-out forensic work, along with CCTV and house-to-house enquires.

The force said additional police officers will also be on patrol in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and be on hand to speak with members of the public.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday afternoon, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, to make contact.

This appeal includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org