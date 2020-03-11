E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Investigation continues as police hunt for suspect

PUBLISHED: 14:32 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 11 March 2020

Police are continuing to search for a suspect in Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are reassuring the public as they continue to carry out enquiries to try and locate a suspect following a heavy police presence in Felixstowe last night.

In the early evening of Tuesday, March 10, an eye witness said they had seen seven police cars and a helicopter in the Ferry Road area and that police officers were wearing protective gear.

Today, Suffolk police has confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing to try and locate the suspect.

A spokesman said: 'We understand that the police presence in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, yesterday afternoon, may have caused some concern but we can confirm that there was and continues to be no threat to the wider public.'

