Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER Archant

Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Ipswich town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The girl and a friend, both aged 16, were at the Cornhill at around 9pm on Thursday September 26 when they were approached by the man, who was on his own.

Suffolk police said the man initially tried to persuade the girls to return to an address with him.

A spokesman said: "The suspect has then grabbed hold of one of the females and forcibly kissed her before she managed to get away."

Police described the man as short and Asian in appearance. He had short black curly hair and wore a T-shirt and an oversized black jacket.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference number 37/58911/19.