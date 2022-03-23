Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich

Breaking

Multiple police cars can be seen at an ongoing incident in Newnham Court, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

There is currently an ongoing police incident in Ipswich with multiple police units at the scene.

The incident is in Newnham Court near Birkfield Drive.

Suffolk Police were first notified at 6pm on Wednesday, March 23.

There is an ongoing police incident at Newnham Court in Ipswich, with multiple police units at the scene - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "There is currently an ongoing incident in Newnham Court.

"Multiple units are currently at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"We can not provide any further information at this time."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.