Police closed Orwell Bridge this morning due to concerns for person’s safety

The Orwell Bridge was briefly closed by police this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Suffolk police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge this morning after reports of concern for a person’s safety.

At 8.30am both carriageways were briefly closed by a rolling road block while officers dealt with the incident.

The situation was safely resolved and the bridge was fully reopened by 8.42am.