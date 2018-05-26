E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police closed Orwell Bridge this morning due to concerns for person’s safety

PUBLISHED: 10:03 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 13 May 2020

The Orwell Bridge was briefly closed by police this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Orwell Bridge was briefly closed by police this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge this morning after reports of concern for a person’s safety.

At 8.30am both carriageways were briefly closed by a rolling road block while officers dealt with the incident.

The situation was safely resolved and the bridge was fully reopened by 8.42am.

