Police closed Orwell Bridge this morning due to concerns for person’s safety
PUBLISHED: 10:03 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 13 May 2020
Charlotte Bond
Suffolk police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge this morning after reports of concern for a person’s safety.
At 8.30am both carriageways were briefly closed by a rolling road block while officers dealt with the incident.
The situation was safely resolved and the bridge was fully reopened by 8.42am.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.