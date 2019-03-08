Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich house fire thought to be 'suspicious', fire service say

PUBLISHED: 14:19 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 06 June 2019

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The cause of a major house fire in Ipswich is believed to be suspicious according to fire investigators.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The blaze started shortly after 3am this morning and seriously damaged a semi-detached in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich forcing a woman and three children to make a daring escape.

The fire service were called and four fire crews and a specialist aerial unit used hoses to tackle the fire which gutted the property.

The occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance after being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Fire investigators are now looking to see if the fire was started deliberately saying that the cause is 'suspicious'.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The police have also confirmed that they are investigating the cause of a fire and a cordon is in place around the house.

A police spokesman said: " Officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody who saw any suspicious activity to contact officers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 32201/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website here."

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich house fire thought to be ‘suspicious’, fire service say

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farms across Suffolk and Essex invite public in for Open Farm Sunday

Alec Liharev tasting a strawberry during Open Farm Sunday 2018 at Tiptree fruit farm Picture: IAN CLARK

New estate agents opens in Ipswich

Jonathan Waters has launched a new estate agency, in Ipswich, Foxhall Estate Agents Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Suffolk riders Howe, Branch, Sampson and Herrod win at first race of Mud, Sweat and Gears Series

Elite woman’s winner Elvita Branch at Thickthorn. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Can you spot your child in school’s Desert Rats Memorial Service?

The Desert Rats Memorial Service held at Orwell Park School in Nacton. Picture: SARAH KIRBY SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists