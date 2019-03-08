Ipswich house fire thought to be 'suspicious', fire service say

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The cause of a major house fire in Ipswich is believed to be suspicious according to fire investigators.

The blaze started shortly after 3am this morning and seriously damaged a semi-detached in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich forcing a woman and three children to make a daring escape.

The fire service were called and four fire crews and a specialist aerial unit used hoses to tackle the fire which gutted the property.

The occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance after being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Fire investigators are now looking to see if the fire was started deliberately saying that the cause is 'suspicious'.

The police have also confirmed that they are investigating the cause of a fire and a cordon is in place around the house.

A police spokesman said: " Officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody who saw any suspicious activity to contact officers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 32201/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website here."