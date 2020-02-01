E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police investigating after thieves break into Ipswich bakery

PUBLISHED: 12:07 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 01 February 2020

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Officers are investigating after a popular Ipswich cakery was broken into overnight with offenders smashing through a glass door.

Police were called to reports of the break-in at BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane - known for its sweet treats and giant cookies - at around 6.50am this morning.

A spokesman said: "It is not yet clear what has been stolen and an investigation into the incident is ongoing."

The BMC Cakery posted about the break-in on Facebook to notify customers that the store will be closed today while any damage is fixed.

Due to the incident, the bakery is taking all of its cakes and desserts over to its second store in Woodbridge Road and is advising any customers to visit there instead.

The store in Clapgate Lane only opened its doors in November 2019, following the success of the Woodbridge Road bakery.

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Port of Felixstowe on high alert over Coronavirus fears

Enhanced surveillance measures are in place at Felixstowe. Stock image Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Port of Felixstowe on high alert over Coronavirus fears

Enhanced surveillance measures are in place at Felixstowe. Stock image Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police investigating after thieves break into Ipswich bakery

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Weekend disruption – some trains reinstated between London and Norwich

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Norwich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Popular Suffolk butcher reveals plans to open shop in rural village

Salter & King's Gerard King will be opening a second shop in Peasenhall. Picture: Emma Kindred

Matchday Live: Ipswich take on free-scoring Posh as Lambert’s men bid to go top once again

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United at Portman Road this afternoon

Meet the team carrying out ‘backbreaking’ graffiti and gum removal

Some of the Graffiti Team in Ipswich carry out steet deep cleaning. Picture: Lauren De Boise / Archant
Drive 24