Police investigating after thieves break into Ipswich bakery

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Officers are investigating after a popular Ipswich cakery was broken into overnight with offenders smashing through a glass door.

Police were called to reports of the break-in at BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane - known for its sweet treats and giant cookies - at around 6.50am this morning.

A spokesman said: "It is not yet clear what has been stolen and an investigation into the incident is ongoing."

The BMC Cakery posted about the break-in on Facebook to notify customers that the store will be closed today while any damage is fixed.

Due to the incident, the bakery is taking all of its cakes and desserts over to its second store in Woodbridge Road and is advising any customers to visit there instead.

The store in Clapgate Lane only opened its doors in November 2019, following the success of the Woodbridge Road bakery.