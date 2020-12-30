Miniature Dachshund attacked by Great Dane in Ipswich

Police are investigating after a Great Dane attacked a miniature Dachshund in Ipswich.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the attack happened in Bobbits Lane at around 12.45pm on Saturday, December 28.

A 22-year-old woman was walking her miniature Dachshund when two Great Danes approached.

One of the Great Danes, described as white and grey, ran over and picked up the Dachshund in its mouth, causing a puncture wound that required stitches.

The owner of the Great Danes are described as a man and a woman, aged between 40 and 50.

The pair did stop to speak to the owner of the Dachshund but did not exchange any details.

Anyone who witnessed the dog attack or knows who owns the Great Danes is asked to contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/77952/19.

You can also give information through the constabulary's website here or by emailing ryan.wegg2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org