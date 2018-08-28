Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:37 28 November 2018

The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) recently appealed for information after the victim, who was travelling with her guide dog, was accused of being “fake” by a man on the platform.

The incident, which is being treated by police as a hate crime, began at around 10pm on the evening of Wednesday, November 7 at Woodbridge station.

The victim was waiting for a train with her guide dog when she was approached by a man who started petting the dog and asking questions about her disability.

Feeling intimidated, the woman moved away with her dog – which was becoming agitated – and asked the suspect to stop talking to her.

The man then became abusive and began shouting and swearing at the woman over a 25 minute period, saying “you are not disabled, you are fake”.

On board the train, another passenger challenged the man’s behaviour, which resulted in a scuffle.

Disability campaigners have reacted to the news with disgust.

Penny Parker, from the East and Mid-Suffolk branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind, said the incident would have a “major effect” on the victim, “both emotionally and psychologically”.

Emily Papaleo, East of England network manager for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), added: “It’s shocking in this day and age, but we hear of stories like this all too often where people are told that they ‘don’t look blind’ or they face prejudice, verbal abuse and discrimination.

“At RNIB, we urge everyone to see the person, not the sight loss, so that blind and partially sighted people are valued for who they are, not defined by the disabilities they have.”

Following the police appeal, a man in his 20s contacted police and is helping officers with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for BTP said officers wished to thank the media and public for their help in sharing the appeal.

Topic Tags:

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

10 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

29 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

13:37 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

13:17 Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation was on its “last chance” to get things right.

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

13:07 Megan Aldous
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

Gallery WATCH: TV star aims to inspire next generation of scientists

12:31 Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

12:29 Megan Aldous
Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van in an Ipswich car park.

Video Can’t wait for Suffolk Dog Day? Join the Woofers Winter Walk

12:21 Judy Rimmer
Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Tail-wagging fun is in store as Suffolk Dog Day organisers launch a new Woofers Winter Walk event at historic Helmingham Hall.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Most read

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide