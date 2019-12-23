E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police probe road rage incident at hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:47 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 23 December 2019

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a BMW driver punched a man's car and let his tyres down after following him into the car park at Ipswich Hospital.

At around 2.30pm on Friday December 6, a man in his 70s, driving a blue Ford Fusion, joined St Augustine's roundabout at the same time as a man driving a dark blue BMW, with both vehicles turning into Bixley Road.

According to a police spokesman, the BMW driver then acted in an aggressive manner, flashing his headlights and honking the horn before following the man's car into Ipswich Hospital's car park.

The BMW driver then punched the man's car and hurled insults at him before a female member of the public intervened and warned him off.

A little while later, the man returned to his car to discover the tyre was flat due to a valve being snapped off.

He was left shaken by the incident but was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a short man with a shaved head.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of both vehicles at the roundabout, the argument in the hospital car park or anyone acting suspiciously in the car park later that day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 37/75043/19

You can also report information to police online here or email anne.hart@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

