Raiders target two homes on edge of Ipswich

Police are investigating two break-ins at Rushmere

Jewellery and cash were stolen in two break-ins at homes in Rushmere St Andrew.

Police said both incidents took place on Wednesday, November 21 at properties on Larkhill Rise and Kentwell Close.

In the Larkhill Rise incident the victim left the property at 4.15pm and returned at 5.45pm to find entry had been gained to the house by smashing a rear window and an untidy search of bedrooms had taken place with jewellery and cash taken.

In the second incident on Kentwell Close, the victim left the property at 3.30pm and returned at 8.15pm to find an offender had smashed the glazing of rear french doors, creating hole large enough to crawl through. An untidy search of the first floor bedrooms had been made and a quantity of jewellery taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area to contact Ipswich CID on 101.