CCTV image released as police appeal for witnesses over bid to kidnap toddler

PUBLISHED: 15:56 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 26 July 2019

Do you recognise this woman? Officers would like to speak to her in connection with an attempted toddler kidnapping Picture: BTP

Do you recognise this woman? Officers would like to speak to her in connection with an attempted toddler kidnapping Picture: BTP

Archant

Detectives investigating the attempted kidnapping of a toddler in Ipswich have released a CCTV image and are asking anyone who recognises her to come forward.

A mum got off a train at Ipswich Station on May 27 around 8.50am with her two children and was asked directions by another woman.

The woman then followed the mother and her children into the lift and onto the bridge where she reportedly grabbed one of the children - a two-year-old - by the wrist and tried to run away.

The mother was able to release her grip and the woman then left the station.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises her or has any information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 15 of 27/05/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

