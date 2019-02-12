Heavy Rain

Investigation launched after sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 22:22 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 23:13 06 March 2019

A police cordon has been put in place following the death of a woman and child on Swinburne Road, Ipswich. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

A police cordon has been put in place following the death of a woman and child on Swinburne Road, Ipswich. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following the sudden death of a woman and child on Swinburne Road in Ipswich.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Suffolk Police following the deaths on Swinburne Road. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPSA 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Suffolk Police following the deaths on Swinburne Road. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to a property in Swinburne Road after a woman’s body was discovered by medical crews.

A young child also found at the property was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene.

The tragedy unfolded when police were called to the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service at 5pm on Wednesday March 6.

The next of kin for both have been informed.

A police cordon is in place on the road in the Whitton area of the town as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old male from Ipswich has been arrested following subsequent inquiries and has been taken to Martlesham Police Station for questioning.

Those with information are asked to call Ipswich CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 284 of March 6.

