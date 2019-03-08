Man arrested after Co-op robbery in Ipswich

The East of England Co-op on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a convenience store in Ipswich.

The incident happened around 10.50pm on Thursday at the East of England Co-op in Woodbridge Road when a man threatened staff with a knife and told them to open the till.

He then left the shop on foot, taking a quantity of cash with him.

Members of staff were not injured during the incident.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of robbery, and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 23353/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be reported online via an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org