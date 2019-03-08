Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested after Co-op robbery in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:58 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 26 April 2019

The East of England Co-op on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The East of England Co-op on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a convenience store in Ipswich.

The incident happened around 10.50pm on Thursday at the East of England Co-op in Woodbridge Road when a man threatened staff with a knife and told them to open the till.

He then left the shop on foot, taking a quantity of cash with him.

You may also want to watch:

Members of staff were not injured during the incident.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of robbery, and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 23353/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be reported online via an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: CCTV footage shows moment robber attacked woman, 79, as she went to play bingo

Suffolk police released CCTV footage of the attack Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Tailbacks on A12 after three-vehicle crash

The crash happened on the A12 northbound near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New Wolsey Young Company’s The 39 Steps dazzles with comic invention

Richard Hannay (Charlie Shephard) finds that house guest Annabella Schmidt (Melina Synadinou) is in no hurry to leave in The 39 Steps at the New Wolsey Studio Photo: Craig Fuller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists