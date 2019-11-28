Police make three further arrests after four are injured in mass brawl in Ipswich

Three more people have been arrested following a mass brawl in Ipswich at the weekend which left four people injured.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, to reports of an altercation in Norwich Road involving a group of people with weapons.

Officers rushed to the scene and discovered an injured man, who was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

A police spokesman said: "Police responded to another call and a further three people with injuries were located.

"None of the injuries were deemed to be serious."

Police have confirmed officers have made a further three arrests in connection to the brawl.

A 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested today, November 28, on suspicion of violent disorder and have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

On Tuesday, November 26, a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He was also taken into custody and later released on bail until December 23.

The arrests follow several made by police soon after the incident.

Four men, aged 33, 54, 32 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of either assault, violent disorder or affray while a 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The suspects were taken to either Martlesham or Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and have since been released on bail until late December.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to appear when a warrant had been issued for a separate matter but was found not to be part of the incident on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.

Another man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder after police carried out a stop and search under Section 60 powers.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

David Cristea, 22, of London Road, Ipswich was subsequently charged with possession of an offensive weapon and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 25.

He is next due to appear at the same court on December 3.

A further man was arrested on Sunday, November 24, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Nelu Paila, 31, of Parade Road, Ipswich has been charged and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on February 4 next year.

Another person, a 32-year-old man, was also arrested on Sunday afternoon. He was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning

He was released on bail until December 20.

Police say officers will continue to patrol the Norwich Road area and in the town centre.

Its Community Engagement Officers have also been visiting shops and businesses in Norwich Road.

Any witnesses or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/70870/19