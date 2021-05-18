Published: 5:20 PM May 18, 2021

A number of caravans have pitched up at the Portman Road car park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Police are making regular visits to Portman Road in Ipswich after a number of caravans pitched up in one of the car parks during the weekend.

The caravans were spotted by local residents on Sunday in the car park opposite the football stadium and which is run by Ipswich Borough Council.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are aware of a traveller encampment in Portman Road, Ipswich.

“Officers are working closely with partner agencies and are making visits to the site.”

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said they are doing everything they can to get possession back of the car park.

The spokesman added: "We are aware of the situation and taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with our partners, to secure possession of the site."

It is believed that there are six caravans left on the site.