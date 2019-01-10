Overcast

Cyclist killed in crash at Sutton is named as 48-year-old Richard ‘Ricky’ Tapp

10 January, 2019 - 13:30
The crash happened on the B1083 between Heath Road and All Saints Church Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A man who died following a crash in Sutton this week has been named as 48-year-old Richard ‘Ricky’ Tapp from Melton.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the B1083 between Heath Road and All Saints Church at around 5.45pm on Monday, January 7.

A police spokesman said the collision involved a cyclist and a red Honda CRV.

He said: “Richard ‘Ricky’ Tapp, aged 48 and from Melton, was the cyclist involved and sadly died at the scene.”

Ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene of the crash on Monday.

Police officers remained on site until around 1.20am on Tuesday morning to complete a collision investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 315 of January 7.

