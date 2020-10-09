Police officer raises money for bereavement group following tragic loss of daughter

The group of officers at Mount Snowdon. From left to right: Ian Stockwell, Kay Laney, Simon Carpenter, Faruk Ullah, John Halston and Chris Green Picture: FARUK ULLAH Faruk Ullah

A Suffolk police officer whose daughter was stillborn has climbed Mount Snowdon with colleagues to raise money for the bereavement group who helped his family through their “darkest moment”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Faruk Ullah hiking Mount Snowdon Picture: SUPPLIED BY FARUK ULLAH Pc Faruk Ullah hiking Mount Snowdon Picture: SUPPLIED BY FARUK ULLAH

The hike of the tallest mountain in Wales on September 5 was organised in memory of baby Safiya, the daughter of Pc Faruk Ullah and his wife Ruzina Begum.

Safiya was stillborn on November 24, 2019.

Pc Ullah, 42, from Ipswich, said he wanted to do something to “show gratitude” to hospital staff and raise money to help families faced with similar tragedies.

“The hospital staff and the baby bereavement group at Ipswich Hospital were fantastic and helped my family cope through our darkest moment. They were very caring and compassionate,” he said.

The group presenting Ali Brett from Ipswich Hospital with a cheque Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The group presenting Ali Brett from Ipswich Hospital with a cheque Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

“I had a period off work to support my family, and my friends suggested we climb Snowdon and raise funds for the charity so that the money can help them to assist other families who may face a similar and unfortunate situation like us.”

MORE: Why you should display pink in your windows for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Speaking ahead of Baby Loss Awareness Week – which runs from today until October 15 and raises awareness of baby loss in the UK – PC Ullah said a colleague from Martlesham police headquarters, Dc John Halston, set up a Just Giving page.

You may also want to watch:

Pc Ullah and Dc Halston were then joined by Ds Kay Laney, Ds Simon Carpenter, Dc Chris Green and Dc Ian Stockwell for the mountain trek – which has so far raised more than £2,700 for Ipswich Hospital’s baby bereavement group.

Pc Ullah added that he wants to continue to raise money annually for different charities in his daughter’s memory.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the fantastic people who have contributed to a worthy cause and have been supportive to me and my family,” he said.

“The constabulary have been very supportive to us and helped contribute towards our transport and accommodation.

“I would also like to give a special thanks to Kay, John, Chris, Ian and Simon who have given me so much love during my dark times and helped me get back on my feet and raise money for a fantastic group of people at the hospital.

“Without them I would never have been able to achieve this.

“Everyone’s love and support has made me feel proud to be a member of the policing family. Me and my family are truly indebted to everyone.”

Anyone wishing to donate to support Ipswich Hospital’s Baby Bereavement Group in memory of Safiya can click here.