Debris litters road following road accident

PUBLISHED: 17:33 03 January 2019

Two vehilces have crashed near to the Washbrook junction on the Old London Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A two-vehicle collision caused some injuries and left a road scattered with debris.

Suffolk police were called shortly after 4.45pm today to reports of a collision on the Old London Road near to the Copdock and Old Ipswichian Cricket club.

The accident happened at the junction with Washbrook.

Some injuries were reported by police and an East of England Ambulance Service vehicle has been called to the scene.

The nature of the injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Police are still at the scene where the road is covered with debris from the crash.

However, the road has not been blocked.

Look out for more updates as they come in.

