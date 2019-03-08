Huge police presence in town for Leeds match

City of London mounted officers were watching on as Ipswich Town fans and Leeds United Fans arrived at the ground Picture: ARCHANT Archant

There is a heavy police presence and road closures around Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium this afternoon.

Police have warned fans to behave ahead of the Ipswich Town match against Leeds United Picture: ARCHANT Police have warned fans to behave ahead of the Ipswich Town match against Leeds United Picture: ARCHANT

City of London mounted officers have been watching on as Ipswich Town and Leeds United fans have descended on the ground ahead of the Blues' last Championship match of the season.

Police vans are blocking off parts of Princes Street as Ipswich Town and Leeds Fans made their way from Ipswich train station to the match, which kicked of at 12.30pm.

Ahead of the match Chief Inspector Simon Mills, who is overseeing the police operation today, said: “There will be a high profile police presence to ensure all supporters arrive and leave the ground safely.

A large number of police vans were blocking off parts of Princes Street near to the Portman Road stadium Picture: ARCHANT A large number of police vans were blocking off parts of Princes Street near to the Portman Road stadium Picture: ARCHANT

“With relegation from the Championship confirmed for Ipswich Town I am sure the fans will remain positive and enjoy the match in the right spirit.”

As well as the large police presence around Portman Road there have also been reports of traffic congestion getting into Ipswich for fans travelling to the match by car.

