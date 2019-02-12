Partly Cloudy

Patrols to tackle street drinking in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 20:02 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:14 21 February 2019

Police have received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Duke Street area Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police have received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Duke Street area Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Officers from the Ipswich East team have revealed they will be carrying out “regular patrols” to combat problems with street drinking in the town.

Police have reassured members of the public that action is being taken after concerns were raised about anti-social behaviour in the Duke Street area.

In a monthly newsletter issued on behalf of the Ipswich East Safer Neighbourhood team, Inspector Sally Henderson said officers across the town have been working together to combat the issues, and “regular patrols will be in place to tackle street drinking and anti-social behaviour”.

Police have also carried out patrols in the Nacton area, including Queens Way, to prevent similar issues.

A tasking meeting with local authorities and agencies took place today, February 21, to discuss any emerging issues in the area.

