Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road
Published: 8:30 PM May 20, 2022
- Credit: Contributed
Police have been seen carrying out a "pre-planned" operation in a road in Felixstowe.
Officers were first on the scene at about 5.50pm today, May 20, at an address in Graham Road in the coastal town.
The force was carrying out a "pre-planned" operation and additional officers were needed due to a number of additional people arriving in the road, a police spokesperson said.
The details of the operation remain confidential at this time.
According to onlookers, as many as seven police cars were seen in the road.