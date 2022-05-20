Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road

Police carried out a "pre-planned" operation in Graham Road in Felixstowe this evening - Credit: Contributed

Police have been seen carrying out a "pre-planned" operation in a road in Felixstowe.

Officers were first on the scene at about 5.50pm today, May 20, at an address in Graham Road in the coastal town.

The force was carrying out a "pre-planned" operation and additional officers were needed due to a number of additional people arriving in the road, a police spokesperson said.

The details of the operation remain confidential at this time.

According to onlookers, as many as seven police cars were seen in the road.