Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:30 PM May 20, 2022
Police carried out a "pre-planned" operation in Graham Road in Felixstowe this evening

Police carried out a "pre-planned" operation in Graham Road in Felixstowe this evening - Credit: Contributed

Police have been seen carrying out a "pre-planned" operation in a road in Felixstowe.

Officers were first on the scene at about 5.50pm today, May 20, at an address in Graham Road in the coastal town.

The force was carrying out a "pre-planned" operation and additional officers were needed due to a number of additional people arriving in the road, a police spokesperson said.

According to onlookers, as many as seven police cars were seen in Graham Road

According to onlookers, as many as seven police cars were seen in Graham Road - Credit: Contributed

The details of the operation remain confidential at this time.

According to onlookers, as many as seven police cars were seen in the road.

