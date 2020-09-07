E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police presence remains in Kesgrave in wake of shooting

PUBLISHED: 05:31 08 September 2020

Police will maintain a presence in Kesgrave in a bid to reassure local families following the shooting Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

A police presence will remain in Kesgrave to reassure parents after a Year 11 student from Kesgrave High School was shot in Grange Farm yesterday.

The presence comes after the 15-year-old boy was shot in Friends Walk while walking to Kesgrave High School around 8.40am yesterday – the first day Year 11 pupils were due back following the coronavirus lockdown. He remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Another boy, also aged 15, was arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of attempted murder. The teenager, from the Woodbridge area, remains in custody.

Speaking yesterday, Suffolk police assistant chief constable Rob Jones said a presence will remain in the area in the coming days to ease parents’ fears following the shooting.

ACC Jones said: “Our priority is to keep everyone safe and I would like to stress that crimes such as this are extremely rare in Suffolk. This is an area with a number of schools nearby and going forward, parents should not be concerned about dropping off or collecting their children.

“However, there will be additional officers on patrol in Kesgrave to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to them.”

Julia Upton, headteacher at Kesgrave High School, added: “We continue to work with the police with regard to the incident involving a Year 11 student this morning. This is being treated as an isolated incident by the police and they do not believe that there is a wider threat to the school or local community.

“In order to provide reassurance to the school community there will be a police presence as students leave school today and over the next few days.”

Yesterday, the owner of an animal shelter in Kesgrave said a man believed to be the suspect in the shooting had been hiding in his back garden, but escaped before armed police officers arrived.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I got woken up because my dogs were going absolutely ballistic at the back of the house.

“When I went to the back window to have a look there was a gentleman who looked like he was carrying something, at first I thought it was a bat or pole or something, and he went down behind my exotic animal enclosures.

He added that the man had a hooded top over his arm concealing whatever he was carrying.

“I’ve got no neighbours directly and I’ve got a woodland at the side... I didn’t see where he went.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

