Suffolk police say they will investigate after a video on social media showed two officers questioning a black couple on an Ipswich driveway.

The video, viewed over a million times on Twitter, is filmed by a woman who is being questioned on a driveway by two officers, who said they needed to confirm that the couple were the drivers of a vehicle they had just parked by the house.

The woman filming becomes more upset as the officers offer several different reasons for why they need to see identification, saying they needed to confirm the ownership of the car because they were “driving a motor vehicle in the road”.

The male officer then says a neighbour had complained the couple had “paid him attention” and that they were just following up on that enquiry.

A female police officer at the scene says in the video: “You’ve turned something peaceful, by being irate, into something it shouldn’t be. You’ve just jumped on a bandwagon.”

The woman filming is comforted by her husband as she says: “This is disgusting, this is terrible, this is profiling.”

The female officer is seen to apparently smile and shake her head. It is understood the incident happened on Tuesday in the Lavender Hill area of Ipswich.

At the end of the video the officers are seen apologising for the “way the situation has turned out”.

The daughter of the couple tweeted the video yesterday, saying: “Yesterday, my parents were stopped and questioned in their own driveway for ‘driving a motor vehicle on the road’, and ‘because they can’. It’s suspicious to walk from your car to your house, while black. The UK is not innocent.”

Rachel Kearton, Suffolk police Deputy Chief Constable, has responded to the incident and said: “Suffolk Constabulary is aware of the video circulating on social media involving two of our officers.

“We are currently looking at the issues raised in relation to comments which were made.

“The constabulary is very aware of the depth of feeling surrounding the events of the last few weeks and the issues of racism in our society.

“We always try to ensure that we police all our communities with dignity, respect and fairness. Where those values are not met we will do everything we can to learn from that.”