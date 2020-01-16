E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police uncover £30,000 cannabis factory inside two-bed Ipswich flat

16 January, 2020 - 05:30
Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A 19-year-old man has admitted producing cannabis after police uncovered an operation thought to be worth £30,000 inside an Ipswich flat.

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYInside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Klodian Nikoci pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug at an address in St George's Street between the time of his arrival in the country, by lorry last month, and the time of his arrest following the execution of a warrant by police on Tuesday.

The Albanian national, who appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court the following morning, was arrested after being seen clambering from a rear window of the property and onto a neighbouring roof.

When police entered the two-room flat, they found one room full of growing equipment, including heaters, lights and ventilators, and another room filled with 43 mature cannabis plants, each between three and four feet tall.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said the electricity meter had been bypassed to power the equipment used in cultivating the plants, which he said were ready to be harvested and could each yield an estimated £700 of cannabis on the street.

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYInside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

You may also want to watch:

"This was a professional set-up, without a shadow of a doubt," he added.

"The evidence suggests this defendant could be colloquially described as a 'gardener', whose role was to water and feed the plants.

"He arrived by illegal entry about a month ago and was transported to this particular address to look after the cannabis growth."

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYInside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nikoci, who was thought to have been sleeping on a camp bed inside the flat, offered no comment to questions during a police interview but admitted the offence via video link in court.

Dino Barricella, mitigating, argued that Nikoci's early guilty plea, relatively young age, lack of previous convictions, and lesser role in the operation, could allow magistrates to pass a sentence within their limited powers.

However, the bench decided to commit sentencing to Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be advised and refused Mr Barricella's application for Nikoci to be released on bail under strict conditions to report to police twice a day.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service to address the potential impact of a custodial sentence.

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police uncover £30,000 cannabis factory inside two-bed Ipswich flat

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dave Gooderham: 25 miserable days which may have saved Town’s season

Luke Chambers relished the heavy rain at Oxford United after his rampaging performance against Accrington. Picture: PAGEPIX

We need to be careful when dealing with our communities across Ipswich

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man convicted of sexual assault has suspended sentence increased

Christopher Langford appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists