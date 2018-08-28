Teenager re-arrested in Daniel Saunders murder probe

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds had been re-arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Daniel Saunders in Ipswich last month.

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday, December 15, to reports a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Saunders, 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem concluded the cause of death was a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in the Clacton area of Essex on Thursday, December 20, and was later released on bail after being questioned by detectives.

He was re-arrested on suspicion of murder late last night, Wednesday, January 9, and was taken into police custody.

Detectives are also issuing an appeal to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack took place and is described by other witnesses as assisting with delivering first aid to the victim.

She is described as aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door. Officer would like the witness to come forward as she may have information that could assist the investigation.

Three other teenagers also arrested on December 20 remain on bail or under investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released on police bail until January 18.

A 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, were released under investigation.

Three people - two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, December 16, are due to answer police bail tomorrow, Friday, January 11.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday, December 16, and witnessed any suspicious people or activity, to get in touch including anyone driving through the area who has a dash-cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 72682/18 or via the online portal here.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org