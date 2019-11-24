'Incidents like this don't often happen' - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road

Police and community leaders have moved to reassure the community after a shock street 'altercation' drew armed police to Norwich Road.

Superintendent Paul Sharp

The fight led to six arrests and sparked a 24-hour stop and search order being issued for the centre of Ipswich, allowing officers to search passers-by without needing to have "reasonable grounds" to do so.

Superintendent Paul Sharp said tonight: "Large scale incidents like this don't often happen and when they do we will always assess the impact on the community and what response is needed.

"Officers have linked with community leaders and recognised that it has caused a lot of concern and what people want to be able to do is lead their law abiding lives as peacefully as possible, and we want that too."

The Section 60 order ran for 24 hours until 11.55am today, and there has an increase in police presence with additional support from officers pulled in from surrounding areas throughout the weekend.

Supt Sharp continued: "We have been using our powers to stop and search ethically and we have increased visibility with extra patrols."

Police have also focused on communication, using social media to update members of the community.

The officer said: "We do use social media more now to get through to people and reassure them, but make sure we use other methods to get through to people who aren't online and don't use the internet."

Meanwhile, Colin Kreidewolf, ward councillor for Westgate, has been out speaking to residents about their concerns following the incident.

"There is concern as it is on a busy road," he said.

"There are a number of vibrant businesses on the road, may I say some of the best in Ipswich, and people visiting might have concerns."

However, he added: "The community has been reassured by the increased police patrols."

The Westgate councillors sent out an email to their constituents reassuring them that the matter was being taken seriously.