Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh
PUBLISHED: 14:09 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:09 17 November 2018
Further searches are being carried out today to help find missing Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, from Lakenheath.
Suffolk police have said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Matthew, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 13, around midday when he left his home on the RAF base at Lakenheath to go to the shop but he did not return.
Matthew, who police understand is not a serving member of the military, was reported missing to police later that day.
Officers have undertaken a number of enquiries to locate him and further searches are being carried out today, Saturday November 17, within the grounds of the RAF Lakenheath base.
Officers will also be assisted by SULSAR (Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue).
Matthew is white, 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a lightweight dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, a t-shirt and black trainers.
Officers are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.
