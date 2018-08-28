Car seized after ‘unsupervised learner driver’ stopped in Ipswich

The roads policing team stopped the learner driver in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

Officers reportedly stopped a vehicle in Ipswich to find an unsupervised learner driver with no L-plates or insurance.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the car to discover a driver who allegedly had no full license, learner plates or car insurance.

The car was pulled over and subsequently seized.

Officers took to social media to spread the news, tweeting: “#RCRT stopped and #seized this car in #Ipswich as it was driven with no insurance by an unsupervised learner driver with no L plates #s165 @DriveInsured @SuffolkPolice #1462”.