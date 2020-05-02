E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police are looking for this man - have you seen him?

PUBLISHED: 12:07 02 May 2020

Essex Police are looking for Besen Artu and believe he could be in Ipswich. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are looking for Besen Artu and believe he could be in Ipswich. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are looking for a man in connection with an ongoing blackmail investigation and they believe he may be in Ipswich.

Officers are looking to speak to Besen Artu and now believe he could be in Ipswich or Chesterfield.

The 33-year-old uses the nickname Mario and is described as being heavily built and 5ft 5ins.

He has a number of facial piercings and tattoos, including a cross tattooed in the middle of his forehead which has been done since the latest photo.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Man stabbed and slashed in head after argument at Ipswich address

The incident happened in Marigold Avenue in Chantry (library photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

