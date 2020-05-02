Police are looking for this man - have you seen him?

Essex Police are looking for Besen Artu and believe he could be in Ipswich.

Essex Police are looking for a man in connection with an ongoing blackmail investigation and they believe he may be in Ipswich.

Officers are looking to speak to Besen Artu and now believe he could be in Ipswich or Chesterfield.

The 33-year-old uses the nickname Mario and is described as being heavily built and 5ft 5ins.

He has a number of facial piercings and tattoos, including a cross tattooed in the middle of his forehead which has been done since the latest photo.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.