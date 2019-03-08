Can you help find this vulnerable Ipswich man?

David Whitfield has gone missing from Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 33-year-old vulnerable man has gone missing from his Ipswich home sparking a police search.

David Jarrad Whitfield, 33, was reported as missing to police earlier today (November 6).

He was last seen on the morning of Friday, November 1 where he attended the Chapman Centre on Black Horse Lane in Ipswich.

He is described as mixed race, six foot tall, of slim build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

David also wears tattoos on his arms including 'DJW' on his right arm and 'Jarrad' on his left arm. He is also believed to have with him a white mountain bike with red and black letting on the frame, although it is not known what the lettering is.

He is described as vulnerable and police and other agencies are concerned for his welfare.

Enquires are on-going and anyone who has seen David, knows of his whereabouts or has seen a man matching the description given should contact Ipswich police on 101.