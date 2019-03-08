Missing woman Glynnis Kemp found safe and well

A 64-year-old woman who went missing from the Portman Road area tonight has been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police searching for a missing 64-year-old woman from Ipswich have found her safe and well.

Glynnis Kemp had last been seen in the area around the Ipswich Town football ground tonight when she went missing.

Officers were concerned for her welfare so put out a public appeal for information.

A police spokesman has now confirmed she had been found.

He said: Glynnis Kemp has been found safe and well on Tuesday, August 20.

"Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal."