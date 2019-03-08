Police appeal for help in search for missing Ipswich teenager

Bradley Johnston, 18, went missing from Ipswich prompting a police search. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police are searching for a teenager who went missing from Ipswich this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradley Johnston, 18, was last seen in the Suffolk town centre at around 1pm on Tuesday, June 25 and has not been seen since.

He is described as 6ft tall with short blonde hair and of slim to stocky build.

He was wearing black jeans, a Gucchi green and black belt, a plain black jumper and grey trainers when he was last seen. He was also on foot.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Mr Johnston or who has any information on his location to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 80 of June 26, 2019.