Police presence increases as officers search town for three missing people

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:29 PM August 4, 2022
There is increased police presence in Ipswich this evening.

There is an increased police presence in Ipswich due to ongoing searches for missing people.

There are multiple reports of police units searching across the town tonight, August 4.

Police have said that this is in connection with the three people currently missing - Porscha, Milly McColm and Skye Savannah Southgate.

An eyewitness saw a dog unit and police vehicles near the A137.

Another saw a search and rescue crew near both Bourne Park and Stoke Park Drive. 

