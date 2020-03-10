Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing
PUBLISHED: 18:27 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 10 March 2020
Archant
There is a heavy police presence at the scene of an ongoing investigation in Felixstowe where officers are trying to locate a suspect.
You may also want to watch:
An eye witness said they had seen seven police cars and a helicopter in the Ferry Road area and said that police officers were wearing protective gear.
Police have reassured people by saying that there is 'no threat to the wider public'.
Comments have been disabled on this article.