Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing

Police are searching for a suspect in Ferry Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of an ongoing investigation in Felixstowe where officers are trying to locate a suspect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

An eye witness said they had seen seven police cars and a helicopter in the Ferry Road area and said that police officers were wearing protective gear.

Police have reassured people by saying that there is 'no threat to the wider public'.