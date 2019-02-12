Missing Essex 16-year-old could be in the Ipswich area

Police believe missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan could be in the Ipswich area Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police searching for a missing teenager from Essex believe she could be in the Ipswich area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amy Lowis-Strachan, 16, went missing from Great Bromley, near Colchester, on Wednesday, February 20.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder-length black hair and has her nose pierced with a small stud.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black Adidas trousers with a white stripe on, white trainers and a black coat.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 101, quoting incident 971 of February 20.