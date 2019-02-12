Missing Essex 16-year-old could be in the Ipswich area
PUBLISHED: 15:27 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 24 February 2019
Archant
Police searching for a missing teenager from Essex believe she could be in the Ipswich area.
Amy Lowis-Strachan, 16, went missing from Great Bromley, near Colchester, on Wednesday, February 20.
She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder-length black hair and has her nose pierced with a small stud.
She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black Adidas trousers with a white stripe on, white trainers and a black coat.
Police are concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 101, quoting incident 971 of February 20.