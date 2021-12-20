News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for missing 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:04 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 4:06 PM December 20, 2021
Police are concerned for the welfare of 15 year old Catarina, who was last seen in Felixstowe on December 14 

Police are concerned for the welfare of 15 year old Catarina, who was last seen in Felixstowe on December 14 - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe . 

The girl, whose first name is Catarina, was last seen in the town on Tuesday, December 14 at 3:30pm. She was reported missing at 6pm on Friday, December 17. 

Catarina is described as white, of slim build, and 5ft 6ins tall. She has long red hair and a tanned complexion.

She was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, red and white Nike trainers, a black hoody, and a  black puffer coat with white writing. 

She was also seen carrying a small, black, crossbody bag, and has her nose pierced.

It is believed that she may be in the Ipswich area. 

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking for anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them. 

Anyone who believes they have seen Catarina is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.


