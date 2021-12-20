Police concerned for missing 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe .
The girl, whose first name is Catarina, was last seen in the town on Tuesday, December 14 at 3:30pm. She was reported missing at 6pm on Friday, December 17.
Catarina is described as white, of slim build, and 5ft 6ins tall. She has long red hair and a tanned complexion.
She was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, red and white Nike trainers, a black hoody, and a black puffer coat with white writing.
She was also seen carrying a small, black, crossbody bag, and has her nose pierced.
It is believed that she may be in the Ipswich area.
Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking for anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.
Anyone who believes they have seen Catarina is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.