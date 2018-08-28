Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

Police took action after they reportedly checked a car on an Ipswich road to discover a myriad of problems – including a child not wearing their seatbelt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police also issued two graduated fixed penalty notices Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police also issued two graduated fixed penalty notices Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers from Norfolk & Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) seized the vehicle in Ipswich after the driver reportedly claimed he had left his licence at home – in Spain.

Taking to social media to spread the word, police said they also found a child in the back seat who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Meanwhile, officers claimed the tread was below limit on one tyre, and the two rear tyres were different sizes.

The child being carried in the rear of this vehicle in #Ipswich wasn't wearing a seatbelt



Tread was below limit on the RN/S tyre & 2 rear tyres were different sizes



Driver was unable to produce his licence as it was at home (in Spain)



2 x GFPN issued

#seized



#109 #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/hyGX1UY7F3 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 31, 2018

Police issued two graduated fixed penalty notices and seized the vehicle.