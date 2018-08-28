Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’
PUBLISHED: 07:02 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 01 January 2019
NSRAPT
Police took action after they reportedly checked a car on an Ipswich road to discover a myriad of problems – including a child not wearing their seatbelt.
Police also issued two graduated fixed penalty notices Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Officers from Norfolk & Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) seized the vehicle in Ipswich after the driver reportedly claimed he had left his licence at home – in Spain.
Taking to social media to spread the word, police said they also found a child in the back seat who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Meanwhile, officers claimed the tread was below limit on one tyre, and the two rear tyres were different sizes.
Police issued two graduated fixed penalty notices and seized the vehicle.
