E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weapon seized by police in probe into shooting of boy, 15

PUBLISHED: 09:39 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 08 September 2020

A white police forensics tent can also still be seen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A white police forensics tent can also still be seen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A weapon has been recovered by police in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave.

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAt the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police confirmed this morning that they had made the find after a Kesgrave High School pupil, aged 15, was shot at around 8.40am yesterday while on his way to school.

MORE: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved in shooting

However, it is unclear at this stage what has been found or where it was seized.

Officers today remain on the scene in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave, with two uniformed police stood outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA police cordon remains in place around the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The road is still closed with police tape and a white police forensics tent can also still be seen, while at the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is a pre-fabricated police pod.

Police have also stepped up patrols in the area in an attempt to ease parents’ fears following the shooting.

MORE: Police to increase patrols in Kesgrave following shooting of 15-year-old boy

The victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital at around 10am yesterday. Last night, police said he remained in a critical condition.

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAt the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting

Suffolk police has since confirmed a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich.

MORE: Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

The boy, from the Woodbridge area, remains in police custody for questioning.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers are treating the incident as an isolated attack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

MORE: Kesgrave shooting: Everything we know so far

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Weapon seized by police in probe into shooting of boy, 15

A white police forensics tent can also still be seen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: intense rivalry with Jewell’s Bantaams

James Scowcroft celebrates one of his two goals against Bradford City in 1998

Tom Hunt calls for more police funding after Kesgrave shooting

Tom Hunt raised the issue of Suffolk police numbers in the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Get support for your post-lockdown worries

The creative therapy room Picture: PHOENIX COUNSELLING PRACTICE

British speedway final CONFIRMED at Ipswich. All you need to know

Ipswich's Danny King leads. He will be in the British Final at Ipswich later this month. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com