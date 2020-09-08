Weapon seized by police in probe into shooting of boy, 15

A weapon has been recovered by police in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave.

Suffolk police confirmed this morning that they had made the find after a Kesgrave High School pupil, aged 15, was shot at around 8.40am yesterday while on his way to school.

However, it is unclear at this stage what has been found or where it was seized.

Officers today remain on the scene in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave, with two uniformed police stood outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place.

The road is still closed with police tape and a white police forensics tent can also still be seen, while at the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is a pre-fabricated police pod.

Police have also stepped up patrols in the area in an attempt to ease parents’ fears following the shooting.

The victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital at around 10am yesterday. Last night, police said he remained in a critical condition.

Suffolk police has since confirmed a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich.

The boy, from the Woodbridge area, remains in police custody for questioning.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers are treating the incident as an isolated attack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

