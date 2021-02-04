Published: 3:24 PM February 4, 2021

Police stopped a vehicle in Chantry Park, Ipswich, today and reported the driver for having no licence or insurance.

Police vehicles were spotted at an entrance to the park earlier today.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended Chantry Park just after 10am this morning, February 4, and had cause to stop a vehicle that had driven into Chantry Park from London Road.

"The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver was reported for having no licence or insurance."