Police at Chantry Park over driving offences

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 3:24 PM February 4, 2021   
Police at Chantry Park today

Police at Chantry Park in Ipswich today - Credit: Aaron Mathias

Police stopped a vehicle in Chantry Park, Ipswich, today and reported the driver for having no licence or insurance.

Police vehicles were spotted at an entrance to the park earlier today.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended Chantry Park just after 10am this morning, February 4, and had cause to stop a vehicle that had driven into Chantry Park from London Road.

"The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver was reported for having no licence or insurance."

Ipswich News

