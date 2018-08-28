Police warn of delays as abnormal load heads across Suffolk this week

A previous abnormal load making its way through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are warning of delays as they escort an abnormal load through the region this Friday.

Officers are warning that the motorists could experience delays from 9am onwards as the load moves across the breadth of the county from the Cambridgeshire border.

The load is coming from Fairline Boats in Oundle in Northamptonshire to the Haven Marina in Ipswich.

The route sees the load pass through the following roads:

A14 Cambs Border - A1303 - A1304 - B1506 -A14 - A1308 - B1113 Needham Market – Gt Blakenham - Lorraine Way - Bramford Way - Sproughton - A1071 - A1214 - A137 - West End Road - Bridge Street - Haven Marina.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Delays can be expected along these routes.”