Traffic delays expected as 25 metre boat heads through Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 15:09 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 21 February 2019
Archant
Police are warning motorists of traffic delays tomorrow as police escort a 25 metre long boat through Suffolk.
A vessel will be making its way from Oundle, in Northamptonshire, to Ipswich Haven Marina.
Weighing 59 tonnes, the boat is 24.86 metres long, 5.25 metres wide and 5.2 metres high.
The abnormal load will take a route along the A1303, through Newmarket, along the B1506 and then down the A1214 and the A137, taking local roads to the site in Ipswich.
A spokesman said police will escort the boat from A1303 Quay Bridge to Ipswich Haven Marina.