New Year’s Eve emergency calls up 10% on last year

Police received more New Year's Eve 999 calls than last year, with demand 50% above average Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk police dealt with nearly 400 emergency calls on New Year’s Eve, with demand 50% higher than average.

Supt Kerry Cutler from Suffolk police Picture: PHIL MORLEY Supt Kerry Cutler from Suffolk police Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The force received 391 emergency calls in the 24 hours from 7am on December 31 to January 1 – 20% of which were urgent ‘Grade A’ responses.

The total is a 10% increase on the number of 999 calls recorded in the same time frame last year, when police picked up the phone to 361 emergency reports.

It is also 50% higher than the average number of calls received in a 24 hour period, which police estimate at 254.

Meanwhile, the number of urgent calls – those which require an immediate response – increased by more than 50%, from 50 this time last year, to 76 in 2018.

It comes shortly after a leading officer claimed police are being left increasingly stretched by a huge volume of incoming calls demanding their immediate attention – leaving less time for routine patrols.

Supt Kerry Cutler from Suffolk Constabulary, commander for the southern area, said “policing is more complex than ever,” and encouraged members of the public to report non-urgent crimes using the force’s website.

Over the 12 months prior to December, police in the Ipswich east, west and central safer neighbourhood teams – which includes the town and outer areas such as Kesgrave and Claydon – dealt with 9,000 calls requiring an immediate response and 24,000 which needed a priority response.

In total, that is an average of 90 calls a day or a nearly four an hour – and an average of more than one an hour requiring an immediate response.