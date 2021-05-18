Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Published: 1:03 PM May 18, 2021

The boy's body was found in the River Orwell on Tuesday morning - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Police have confirmed the body found in the River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy.

A search to find the boy was launched in the early hours of Tuesday (May 18) morning, after police received reports concerning the safety of a person seen on the Orwell Bridge.

Officers were unable to find him and a multi-agency search was launched alongside paramedics, the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and the RNLI.

They found the 17-year-old's body shortly after 4am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the boy's death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been made aware.

A file for the coroner will be prepared in due course, they added.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.