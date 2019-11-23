Group fight with weapons caused injuries and shut down part of central Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 20:25 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:26 23 November 2019
Details have finally been released concerning the incident which closed down Norwich Road for most of today.
Suffolk police were initially called shortly after 10.25am to reports of an altercation where they found four people spread around the area with injuries.
They subsequently arrested six people in connection with the incident throughout the day.
Tonight police said they were stepping up patrols to reassure the community - and had authorised stop and search powers.
Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act has been authorised in the area for 24 hours giving police powers to stop and search 'where there is a risk of violence or believe weapons are being carried', but do not need reasonable grounds to do so.
The order is authorised after an incident "involving serious violence has taken place and a dangerous instrument or offensive weapon used in the incident is being carried in the locality".
The officers first attended the Norwich Road scene where they located an injured man, before being informed of another nearby.
In addition, two woman were also located with injuries in the close vicinity, though none of the injuries sustained in the incident were deemed life-threatening or life-changing and all were discharged from hospital swiftly.
The roads surrounding the area were cordoned off while officers completed their investigation including as far as Surrey Road, off London Road.
Police arrested five men aged 33, 54, 32, 24 and 30 as well as a woman whose age is unknown at this time.
The group were arrested for various offences including; affray, assault, failing to appear when a warrant was issued and assisting an offender.
The suspects were then split up and taken to both Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.
Visible patrols are being carried out across the town tonight in an effort to reassure the community after such a large incident.
The Section 60 order will be in place between 11.55am today until the same time tomorrow.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "We would like to thank motorists, residents and businesses in the area for their patience while initial enquiries were carried out.
"Any witnesses or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/70870/19."