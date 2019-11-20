E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

PUBLISHED: 12:32 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 November 2019

Two police cars at the scene on the incident in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two police cars at the scene on the incident in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Emergency services rushed to the scene last night when a man was attacked by two masked men.

The male victim is in his 40s and had his mobile phone and wallet stolen in the incident.

Suffolk police and East of England Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving a report shortly after 7pm.

MORE: Man stabbed in face in Ipswich river path attack

The attack happened on the tow path along the River Orwell which runs past the skate park adjacent to Bridge Street.

The site was sealed off whilst officers investigated and it is being treated as a targeted attack at this time.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the victim was discharged from hospital last night and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

There are two suspects for the attack who are described as black males over six feet tall and estimated between 18-24 years of age.

They were wearing dark, tight fitting clothes and balaclava and fled the scene in the direction of Stoke Bridge following the attack.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ipswich CID quoting reference number CAD 323 of November 19 on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

